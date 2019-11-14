Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

More workers ‘financially vulnerable’ as self-employment rate grows

Almost five million people are missing out on employee benefits
Emily Perryman 14th November 2019

A rise in the number of self-employed people in the UK could mean more workers are exposed to financial shocks, experts argue.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal the rise in the number of self-employed people in the last year was greater than the rise in the number of employed people.

Overall, there was a rise of 195,000 self-employed people and a rise of 110,000 employed people in the 12 months to September.

The proportion of all workers who are self-employed is now 15.1%.

Becky O’Connor, personal finance specialist at Royal London, said the growth looks like a win for freedom and flexibility, but in reality it means almost five million people are missing out on employee benefits such as holiday and sick pay, life insurance and income protection.

They could also be earning less, not paying enough into their pension and experiencing cash flow issues that put them at risk of debt, she said.

“Many people may feel they have no choice but to become self-employed if they cannot find work that is suited to them. For some, it could be a choice between being self-employed and being unemployed,” O’Connor added. “Often, this is mothers going self-employed to work around children.”

She said the financial vulnerability of this growing group of workers is an area of concern.

