More than 50 insurance firms sign up to dementia campaign

More than 50 firms have signed up to the second Insurance Day of Giving, which is in aid of the Insurance United Against Dementia campaign.

On 7 November, firms across the UK will be taking part in fundraising activities to support dementia research.

Last year’s event raised £70,000 in one day, and this year the campaign is aiming to pass the £100,000 threshold.

So far, 52 organisations have committed to the campaign, including:ABI, Action 365, Advantage Insurance, Aon, aQmen Underwriting Services, Arc Legal Assistance, ASL Adjusting, Assured Futures, Aston Lark, Aviva, Axa, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Bollington, Bravo Group, Chubb, The Chartered Insurance Institute, Claims Consortium Group, Cobra Network, Covéa, Crawford & Co, Cura Insurance, Deloitte, Eldon Insurance, Ensurance, Freedom Group, Insurance Emporium, Integro, ISS, Kew Insurance Services, LV=, Miles Smith, Miller Insurance Services, PIB Group, QBE, QuestGates, ReAssure, RiverStone, Scottish Widows, Sedgwick, Stanmore Insurance, TEn Insurance, THB, The Smith & Pinching Group Limited, Tony McDonagh & Co, Touchstone, Umbrella Protect, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich.

Phil Bayles, chief distribution officer for Aviva, said that last year the insurer raised £7,250 thanks to the brokers who used its Fast Trade platform.

“This year we’re doubling our efforts – quite literally – and hoping to raise £15,000 for the Day of Giving through our Fast Trade platform and fundraising activities across the Aviva offices,” he added.

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, said: “It’s heartening to see so many firms come together under one cause, that affects so many of us – the 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, their partners, families and friends. Research will beat dementia, and your efforts on the Insurance Day of Giving will help us to get there.”

People can get involved by making a personal or company donation, or by running a fundraising event at their office.