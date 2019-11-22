Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Money is the biggest conversation taboo

People find it harder to discuss money than health issues
Emily Perryman 22nd November 2019

Money is a bigger taboo than sex, religion, politics and health, a survey suggests.

The poll of 700 people in the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australasia by deVere Group found 56% ranked personal finance as the most difficult subject to discuss with family, friends and colleagues.

It came ahead of sex (18%), politics (12%), religion (8%) and health issues (6%).

Nigel Green, the founder and CEO of deVere Group, said the taboo of talking about money needs to be broken down and normalised.

“We need to recognise and celebrate how money can truly provide individuals and their loved ones with incredible life-enhancing opportunities,” he added.

He suggested the de-stigmatisation of talking money would help to banish the head in the sand attitude to personal finances that prevents many from achieving their financial goals. “Plus, when money is an awkward topic of conversation, it is easier for people to get an unfair deal. These people typically tend to be women, younger people and ethnic minorities. Silence about money issues can often allow the unfairness to continue unabated,” Green said.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc