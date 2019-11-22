Money is the biggest conversation taboo

Money is a bigger taboo than sex, religion, politics and health, a survey suggests.

The poll of 700 people in the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australasia by deVere Group found 56% ranked personal finance as the most difficult subject to discuss with family, friends and colleagues.

It came ahead of sex (18%), politics (12%), religion (8%) and health issues (6%).

Nigel Green, the founder and CEO of deVere Group, said the taboo of talking about money needs to be broken down and normalised.

“We need to recognise and celebrate how money can truly provide individuals and their loved ones with incredible life-enhancing opportunities,” he added.

He suggested the de-stigmatisation of talking money would help to banish the head in the sand attitude to personal finances that prevents many from achieving their financial goals. “Plus, when money is an awkward topic of conversation, it is easier for people to get an unfair deal. These people typically tend to be women, younger people and ethnic minorities. Silence about money issues can often allow the unfairness to continue unabated,” Green said.