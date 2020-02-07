Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

MetLife MultiProtect claims hit record high

More than £11m was paid out in accident and health claims last year
Emily Perryman 7th February 2020

Claims paid through MetLife UK’s MultiProtect policy hit a record high in 2019.

The total paid in accident and health claims was a record £11.1m, with 14,730 claims paid throughout the year – 28% more than the previous year. 

MetLife’s MultiProtect policy is a standalone policy which specifically covers broken bones including some fractures and chips to bones.

Almost a third (31%) of the total claims paid were for children, while 101 claims were paid for the optional Active Lifestyle Cover.

The data also shows that 88% of all UK hospitalisation claims paid related to stays in hospital due to sickness, with adult claimants spending on average six days in hospital.

Stuart Lewis, head of claims for MetLife UK, said advisers often play an integral role in the customer experience at the claim stage.

“Many of our customers will turn to their adviser when they need the product to deliver something for them, particularly at the time of claim. I am proud of the partnerships we’ve developed with advisers and that together, we can continue to deliver on our promises and pay out when our customers need it most,” he added.

