MetLife launches SME employee assistance programme

MetLife has launched an employee assistance programme (EAP) aimed at small-to-medium (SME) employees.

Available via its group life proposition, the EAP supports employees’ financial, mental and physical wellbeing.

Financial wellbeing services include access to legal advisers who can provide information on a broad range of financial issues including debt; credit card consolidation; pensions and retirement planning; budgeting and living on reduced income; and general money management issues.

The mental wellbeing support includes access to qualified counsellors to offer assistance with issues such as depression; stress; bereavement; anxiety and panic attacks; and relationship counselling.

The physical wellbeing EAP provides access to registered nurses who can offer guidance on a range of issues including stopping smoking; exercise and healthier eating; heart health; serious and terminal illness; and every day aches and pains.

The EAP is being offered in partnership with Health Assured.

SME employees and family members in the same household can access services by phone and via MetLife’s Health e-Hub app at no additional cost.

Adrian Matthews, employee benefits director for MetLife UK, said SME employees are often called upon to step up to the challenges of working in an environment where resources can be stretched.

“This has implications for staff wellness with impacts for overall mental health; pressures on leisure, family time, exercise and eating patterns,” he added.