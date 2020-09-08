Medical Solutions today announces it has partnered with Cirencester Friendly to launch ‘GP24’, a 24/7 virtual GP service for the Society’s income protection Members.

GP24 is available to all Cirencester Friendly Members at no additional cost and will provide them with 24/7 access to a GP by phone for diagnosis, advice and support as well as private prescriptions and referral letters via a personalised app. Online video consultations with a GP are available between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week.

Medical Solutions has also collaborated with Cirencester Friendly with the marketing of the GP24 service, providing a personalised launch video, pre and post-sales materials, FAQs and email marketing copy detailing the new service offering to Cirencester Friendly members.

Medical Solutions, which was established in 1998, provides services to more than four million people and has partnerships with CS Healthcare, General & Medical, National Friendly and WPA.

Paul Nattrass, Commercial Director at Medical Solutions, said: “Accessing primary care has been challenging for many people over the past few months and it’s likely this will remain the case for the foreseeable future.

Cirencester Friendly’s David Macgregor: Provider demonstrates value of IP throughout membership and not just at claim

“We are therefore delighted to partner with Cirencester Friendly to provide our 24/7 GP service and give its Members the reassurance that they can access expert medical advice and support at anytime, anywhere.”

David Macgregor, Commercial Director at Cirencester Friendly, added: “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Medical Solutions and that we have added another great value-added benefit to our contracts.

As a friendly society we want to demonstrate the value of IP throughout the lifetime of the membership and not just at claim, GP24 does just that. GP24 offers members reassurance in these uncertain times, giving them access to specialist GPs whenever they need and wherever they are.”