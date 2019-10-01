MAXIS GBN upgrades OneClient portal

MAXIS Global Benefits Network, the international employee benefits network, has upgraded its OneClient portal for multinationals with new analytics and digital tools.

The service has a new suite of interactive dashboards and web applications, enabling multinationals to identify employee benefits spend and healthcare priorities to aid decision-making and cost management.

The interactive pooling dashboard aims to allow multinational pooling clients to better understand their pool performance and make decisions for the future. The data visualisations provide a snapshot of the pool, highlighting overall performance, premium and expenses distribution, loss ratio heatmaps, results and reserves overview, among other visualisations.

The portal includes a new tool, MAXIS WIT (Wellness Intelligence Tool), which uses medical claims data and actuarial calculations to help organisations calculate potential medical cost savings by implementing workplace wellness programmes.

MAXIS WIT will be launched to all MAXIS global captive clients in the next two weeks.

The new portal also includes improvements to the health and wellness reporting provided by MAXIS GBN. The Paid Claims and Country Benchmark reports, a part of the health and wellness suite, are now interactive and give employee benefits decision makers a clearer view of their medical spend. Helga Viegas, director of digital and innovation for MAXIS GBN, said: “Using the data analytics and visualisation tools on OneClient, clients can monitor their global employee benefits spend, identify potential opportunities to optimise costs and programme design and, ultimately, help with improving the health and wellbeing of their employees.”