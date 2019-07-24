LV= hosts business protection webinars

LV= is holding CPD-qualifying business protection webinars in July, highlighting the underlying risks for businesses in the event of an owner’s death and how advisers can deal with them.

The first webinars – which provided an introduction to business protection and an explanation of key person cover – attracted more than 380 attendees.

Two more webinars are scheduled for this month and are open to advisers and others within the protection industry.

There is a webinar about shareholder protection on 24 July and one on relevant life cover on 31 July.

They aim to prepare advisers to have conversations with clients in business to ensure they have the appropriate level of cover should the business owner or a key partner pass away.

Marcus Primhak, business protection manager at LV=, said advisers recognise how important business protection is.

“Rather than simply adapting personal products to fit a significantly different market, we have ensured that both our core product and value added benefits such as LV= Business Care reflect the financial and pastoral support that businesses need if they suffer the unexpected loss of a key employee or owner,” he added.