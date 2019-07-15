Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

LV= extends second opinion service to all protection policyholders

Service covers all medical conditions including mental health
Emily Perryman 15th July 2019

LV= has extended its second opinion service to everyone who makes a claim on their personal protection or business protection policy. 

Claimants or their dependants will be offered the opportunity to speak to an expert via LV=’s partner Square Health.  

Claimants who opt to use the second opinion service will be matched with a UK-based consultant best placed to offer advice and review their diagnosis. 

After an investigation and a review of the claimant’s medical records, the consultant will provide a report and offer a follow-up appointment, either face-to-face, via video or over the phone, to help with any unanswered questions about the condition or the treatment options. 

The service covers all medical conditions, including cancer, heart and cardiovascular, stroke and mental health issues. Claimants do not have pay a fee or contribute towards the cost of the consultation and follow-up appointment. 

Chris McNab, protection proposition director at LV=, said when a policyholder is given a potentially life-changing diagnosis the resultant whirlwind of emotions can lead to confusion and upset.

“The newly-extended second opinion service makes practical guidance, reassurance and emotional support available to all our members when they need to make a claim,” he explained.

Bippon Vinayak (pictured), chief executive of Square Health, said policyholders have access to a UK network of over 5,000 medical consultants.

“People who have benefited from this service in the past tell us that the face-to-face approach gives them real reassurance around their diagnosis and treatment plan,” he stated.

The second opinion service is part of LV= Doctor Services which, through Square Health, also offers psychological and bereavement support to immediate family members in the event of a policyholder’s death or diagnosis of a terminal illness.

