Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Lime offers Aviva’s cancer cover policy

Cancer Essentials pays up to £100,000 for cancer drugs
Emily Perryman 23rd September 2019

Online insurance company Lime has launched a cancer cover product for individuals.

The policy is a direct-to-consumer version of Aviva’s Cancer Essentials product and is underwritten by Aviva Insurance.

Starting from £2.03 per month for an 18-year-old non-smoker, or £3.16 per month for a 37-year-old non-smoker, the policy offers up to £100,000 to pay for the cost of drugs recommended by the patient’s NHS specialist but not funded by their NHS health trust.

On diagnosis of cancer, the product pays a one-off cash benefit of £5,000.

Shaun Williams, Lime’s chief executive, said cancer often has a huge financial impact on families when patients need to stop work temporarily or permanently after diagnosis. 

“For these people the cover that Lime can offer can change the way they are able to respond to, and hopefully beat, cancer,” he claimed.

Doug Wright, medical director of Aviva, said: “We know how devastating a cancer diagnosis can be, so we are pleased to offer our ‘Cancer Essentials’ product through Lime so that more individuals will receive both financial and emotional support when they need it.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc