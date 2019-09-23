Lime offers Aviva’s cancer cover policy

Online insurance company Lime has launched a cancer cover product for individuals.

The policy is a direct-to-consumer version of Aviva’s Cancer Essentials product and is underwritten by Aviva Insurance.

Starting from £2.03 per month for an 18-year-old non-smoker, or £3.16 per month for a 37-year-old non-smoker, the policy offers up to £100,000 to pay for the cost of drugs recommended by the patient’s NHS specialist but not funded by their NHS health trust.

On diagnosis of cancer, the product pays a one-off cash benefit of £5,000.

Shaun Williams, Lime’s chief executive, said cancer often has a huge financial impact on families when patients need to stop work temporarily or permanently after diagnosis.

“For these people the cover that Lime can offer can change the way they are able to respond to, and hopefully beat, cancer,” he claimed.

Doug Wright, medical director of Aviva, said: “We know how devastating a cancer diagnosis can be, so we are pleased to offer our ‘Cancer Essentials’ product through Lime so that more individuals will receive both financial and emotional support when they need it.”