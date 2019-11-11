Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
LifeSearch extends protection partnership with MoneySuperMarket

Broker offers free advice to the comparison site’s customers
Emily Perryman 11th November 2019

LifeSearch has extended its exclusive protection partnership with comparison site MoneySuperMarket.

Through the partnership, LifeSearch’s team offers free advice via telephone to customers who opt in during the application process on MoneySuperMarket.

The collaboration has resulted in 30,000 new policies going on risk in 2019. 

Tom Baigrie (pictured), chief executive of LifeSearch, said the partnership is based on a shared ambition to provide families with the best protection for their needs.

“This extension demonstrates the success of the collaboration and shows our mutual commitment to growing the protection market by improving easy access to great advice and providing a great customer experience across all channels, especially to those with disabilities,” he stated. 

Mark Felix, commercial director at MoneySuperMarket, added: “Over the course of our partnership we have seen the real value LifeSearch provides to our customers in terms of advice and support. We’re delighted to extend our collaboration and build on our joint aim to continuously improve the customer experience and help save people time and money.”

