Life expectancy gap between the north and south nears 10 years

There is a significant split in life expectancies between people born in the North of England and those born in the South, official figures show.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the gap in male life expectancy at birth between Westminster (83.9 years) and Blackpool (74.5 years) is 9.4 years.

A male born in the North East will, on average, live 1.7 years less than the average life expectancy of 79 years, whereas a male born in London will live 1.1 years longer than the average.

The data shows there were small increases in male and female life expectancy at birth in the UK between 2013 to 2015 and 2016 to 2018 of 0.2% and 0.1% respectively. The size of these increases was substantially smaller than those observed during the first decade of the 21st century.

However, changes to healthy life expectancy at birth were smaller than life expectancy between 2009 to 2011 and 2016 to 2018, causing the years lived in poorer health to increase more than the years lived in good health.

Richmond-upon-Thames had the highest male healthy life expectancy at birth in the UK of 71.9 years, 18.6 years longer than males in Blackpool where it was only 53.3 years.

In England, the lowest healthy life expectancy for females at birth was observed in Nottingham at 54.2 years, and the highest was in Wokingham at 72.2 years, a gap of 18 years. Across the UK, the local area gap was 19.1 years.

Women in the UK who turned 65 in 2016 to 2018 could expect to live longer with a disability than men, the figures show.