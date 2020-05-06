Zurich is bringing in a series of measures to support its protection customers in the UK that may be seeing their finances hit during the pandemic.

The life office said that deferred premium options would be introduced to help with any temporary reduction or loss of household income.

It means that customers would be able to defer their monthly premiums for up to three months.

For existing income protection (IP) customers, Zurich is also relaxing its career break restrictions so that they can be used to help those experiencing financial difficulties.

The life office said this will allow people to reduce their IP cover level to a minimum of £250 per month, allowing their monthly premiums to reduce accordingly.

Customers then have the option of re-instating their original cover within 12 months without the need for further underwriting. Previously only usually available after 12 months, customers can now access the break immediately. For those who chose to exercise this benefit, it will not be counted as their single option to do so.

In addition, Life Protection Platform customers can now choose to decrease their sum assured for six months and then increase it back to the original level without the need for any underwriting.

Peter Hamilton, Head of Retail Protection at Zurich, said the provider is currently assessing how it can best support advisers and customers in response to Covid-19.

He said: “Ultimately, our aim in offering customers this added flexibility, is to help them maintain vital cover at this critical time.”