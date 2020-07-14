Zurich has launched on to UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform.

The life and critical illness (CI) provider’s Life Insurance and Life & Critical Illness direct-to-consumer products will initially be available on MoneySupermarket’s version of the platform.

UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform is designed to allow customers to access multiple products from multiple insurers in one place. It is based around a single underwriting question set for multiple lives, products and insurers, eliminating the need to rekey data. It also includes a full integration with research specialists Defaqto, allowing users to make product comparisons.

UnderwriteMe’s Nilesh Patel: Plaform experiencing a record year in terms of submitted policies

Peter Hamilton, Head of Retail Protection at Zurich, said: “This initial collaboration via MoneySupermarket extends our reach and allows us to provide more customers with much needed protection.”

A spokesman for UnderwriteMe said plans are also in place to launch Zurich’s intermediary products more widely on the Protection Platform in due course.

The move will enable other distributors, including advisers, to access “buy now” prices from Zurich alongside all other insurers on the

UnderwriteMe software.

Nilesh Patel, Head of Sales and Marketing at UnderwriteMe, said that the platform is experiencing another record year in 2020.

Almost 139,000 policies have been submitted in the year to the end of June, compared with around 94,000 in the same period in the twelve months prior.

Patel said: “So to add another strong insurance brand like Zurich will further improve our proposition.”