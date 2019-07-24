OneFamily appoints Miles Bingham as distribution director

Financial services mutual OneFamily has appointed Miles Bingham as distribution director.

In his new Role, Bingham will oversee the distribution of OneFamily’s lifetime mortgages and over-50s life cover through intermediaries, in addition to managing strategic partnerships.

Bingham has 30 years of financial services experience in intermediary distribution. His previous roles at OneFamily have included director of partnerships, head of commercial development and business development director. He was also head of mortgage marketing for two years at Santander and a product manager at HSBC.

Bingham will report into commercial director, Nici Audhlam-Gardiner.

Audhlam-Gardiner said: “This appointment further enhances our intermediary service and Miles’ strong background in relationship management, we believe, will serve our existing intermediary partners and new partners well.

“Miles has a detailed understanding of both OneFamily and the adviser market gained from his previous roles.”

Bingham said: “I am looking forward to having the opportunity to use my knowledge to help OneFamily develop and build its lifetime mortgage and over-50s proposition. I look forward in particular to getting out into the industry to meet with our existing intermediary partners and discuss how OneFamily can enhance its service to them and their clients.”