Aviva launches ‘no frills’ life insurance policy

Aviva has launched a no frills life insurance policy that aims to ensure more customers are financially protected whatever their budget.

Simple Life Insurance provides essential life insurance for clients and their families without them needing to spend time considering additional options or features.

Aviva said the policy has been designed to be clear and easy for different groups of advisers and their clients to consider, with clear pre-application eligibility questions, an underwriting guide, instant decisions and no medical evidence required.

It offers banded cover based on the client’s age.

Simplified policy documentation aims to help clients to view benefits easily.

A basic range of support services includes advance funeral payments, grief counselling, estate administration though MyDigiExecutor and a bereavement guide.

The new policy, which will be available on all major adviser protection portals, also includes gym discounts.

Mark Cracknell, head of protection distribution at Aviva, said: “While our menu proposition will continue to offer an appropriate solution for many advisers and their clients, Simple Life Insurance is an important part of ensuring that we have a range of options to help more people put protection in place.”