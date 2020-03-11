Aviva’s products are available via phone, online and at Santander branches

Aviva has renewed its partnership with Santander to provide life and home insurance to the bank’s UK-based customers.

The partnership, first announced in 2011, covers the distribution of home insurance, mortgage life protection, family and lifestyle protection and over 50s life insurance, which will be sold by Santander through its UK branch network, online and over the telephone.

The new partnership for home insurance will run to June 2025 and life insurance to December 2026.

Richard Al-Dabbagh, chief executive of Santander Insurance Services, said the extension brings with it an exciting opportunity to work together on transformation projects across the products and services it provides to customers.

Colm Holmes, Aviva’s global CEO general insurance, added that the deal highlights the breadth and quality of Aviva’s offering to banking partners and the strength of its portfolio across both general and life insurance.

“The renewal of our partnership means that Santander’s insurance customers will continue to receive the protection they need and enables us to continue delivering sustainable, profitable growth with our strategic partners,” he stated.