Aegon is to start asking again for medical evidence so that protection applications can proceed, after insurers were effectively forced to stop them when the pandemic began.

Aegon said it will start requesting GP reports where they are “routinely required” for life and critical illness cover – but as face-to-face medical examinations are not currently possible, it will request a GP report instead, where this is the only routine requirement.

Simon Jacobs, Head of Underwriting and Claims at Aegon UK, said that “understandably” advisers are “very concerned” about the delays caused to new protection applications as a result of coronavirus and “we have heard their concerns”.

He said: “We temporarily stopped requesting medical evidence from GPs at the end of March to help protect our NHS during this global pandemic.

“We didn’t want to contribute to the growing pressure on the NHS during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. As the situation has developed, we are more comfortable to request medical evidence again.”