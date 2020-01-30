L&G launches nurse support services for Sainsbury’s Bank customers

Over 50s life insurance customers get access to a suite of four services

Legal & General has launched nurse support services for over 50s life insurance customers purchasing through Sainsbury’s Bank.

Provided by Red Arc Assured, the telephone-based service offers guidance and support from experienced, qualified nurses.

Customers will have access to four services: bereavement support, mental health support, carer support and eldercare.

The services are available to customers and their immediate family for the entire duration of their policy.

Claire Beardmore, director, banks and building societies at Legal & General, claimed no other brands in the direct-to-customer over 50s life insurance space currently offer a service like this.

“We hope it will provide a helping hand to customers when they need it most, and truly believe it will make a positive difference for them,” she stated.

Karen Hogg, head of insurances at Sainsbury’s Bank, added: “This truly differentiates our proposition in the market, and we believe that Legal & General Nurse Support Services will add genuine value for our customers.”