Legal & General has added new support services to its group critical illness offering, including second medical opinions, nurse support services and a medical concierge service.

The new enhancements will be available at no additional cost and will be provided through the insurer’s partnership with healthcare services provider MEDIGO.

Colin Fitzgerald, Distribution Director, Legal & General Group Protection, said that being diagnosed with a critical illness is traumatic and brings with it many practical and emotional support needs for employees and their families.

He said: “The enhancements we are introducing are designed to complement the financial support at the core of our insurance product with practical and emotional support services

“When serious illness strikes, getting a second medical opinion and having access to practical and emotional assistance from a fully-trained nurse can make a big difference.

“Through our new partnership with MEDIGO, we’re pleased to be able to offer these services to employees we’re covering and their families at a time when they may feel most vulnerable.

L&G’s new group critical illness add-ons • Second medical opinion – insured employees and their immediate family members will be able to get their diagnosis and/or treatment for almost any condition reviewed by a leading expert • Nurse support service – claimants can get access to telephone and messaging support from a fully-qualified, experienced nurse and obtain ongoing, personalised care throughout their treatment • Medical concierge – a facility for the insured who wish to use private healthcare can get the help of a professional MEDIGO Case Mana ger to assist and coordinate their treatment plan both in the UK and abroad.

“We believe MEDIGO’S expertise and industry experience complement Legal & General’s wider group proposition to provide outcome-focused support services. It’s great news for intermediaries, as not only is it a great reason to reach out to prospects but also as it will be available to existing clients, to connect with them too.”

Ugur Samut, CEO of MEDIGO, said: “A critical illness can affect anyone, no matter what their age, gender or background, so the benefits of having access to extra support in the moments that really matter cannot be overstated.”