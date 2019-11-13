Less survivable cancers ‘as deadly as ever’

Survivability among the six deadliest cancers has stagnated over the last decade, a report shows.

The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce, a coalition of six charities, said that while more common cancers such as breast cancer have seen a huge boost in survivability, less survivable cancers such as brain cancer and pancreatic cancer remain as deadly as ever.

The report argues this disparity in patient outcomes is down to research and funding inequalities.

Half of all cancer deaths in the UK are as a result of lung, liver, brain, stomach, oesophageal or pancreatic cancer yet less than 7% of government cancer research funding over 10 years has been focused on these less survivable cancers, it said.

According to the taskforce, a key barrier to research breakthroughs is the perception that the deadliest cancers are too difficult to cure. This perception has meant that research funding is being diverted away, ensuring that prognoses remain poor.

The current five-year survival of the less survivable cancers grouped together stands at just 14% in England. The taskforce is calling on the government to encourage researchers to focus on less survivable cancers by adopting a formal survival target, committing to doubling survival rates to 28% by 2029.

It also recommends long-term dedicated support of initiatives that coordinate and network the less survivable cancers research communities such as international conferences and steering groups.

Anna Jewell, of the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce, said every eight minutes a patient in England is diagnosed with a less survivable cancer yet these patients are facing a struggle, with limited treatment options.

“Decades of underfunding and neglect have resulted in a survival rate of just 14%,” she stated. “Pharmaceutical companies are unwilling to perform clinical trials due to the negative results, which will result in less funding. If the government is serious about transforming the fight against cancer, then it must step up and invest in research for the less survivable cancers.”