Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Less survivable cancers ‘as deadly as ever’

Five-year survival stands at just 14%
Emily Perryman 13th November 2019

Survivability among the six deadliest cancers has stagnated over the last decade, a report shows.

The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce, a coalition of six charities, said that while more common cancers such as breast cancer have seen a huge boost in survivability, less survivable cancers such as brain cancer and pancreatic cancer remain as deadly as ever.

The report argues this disparity in patient outcomes is down to research and funding inequalities.

Half of all cancer deaths in the UK are as a result of lung, liver, brain, stomach, oesophageal or pancreatic cancer yet less than 7% of government cancer research funding over 10 years has been focused on these less survivable cancers, it said.

According to the taskforce, a key barrier to research breakthroughs is the perception that the deadliest cancers are too difficult to cure. This perception has meant that research funding is being diverted away, ensuring that prognoses remain poor.

The current five-year survival of the less survivable cancers grouped together stands at just 14% in England. The taskforce is calling on the government to encourage researchers to focus on less survivable cancers by adopting a formal survival target, committing to doubling survival rates to 28% by 2029.

It also recommends long-term dedicated support of initiatives that coordinate and network the less survivable cancers research communities such as international conferences and steering groups.

Anna Jewell, of the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce, said every eight minutes a patient in England is diagnosed with a less survivable cancer yet these patients are facing a struggle, with limited treatment options.

“Decades of underfunding and neglect have resulted in a survival rate of just 14%,” she stated. “Pharmaceutical companies are unwilling to perform clinical trials due to the negative results, which will result in less funding. If the government is serious about transforming the fight against cancer, then it must step up and invest in research for the less survivable cancers.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc