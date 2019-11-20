Legal & General extends EAP access to family members

Legal & General has extended its employee assistance programme (EAP) to group protection members’ immediate family.

The EAP, provided by Health Assured, offers access to confidential and unlimited 24/7 support and will be able to speak to qualified counsellors and advisers who can help them with services such as bereavement assistance and medical information.

Employees will also have access to a new Health Assured smartphone app called My Healthy Advantage, which offers wellbeing features aimed at supporting mental and physical health.

The app includes a weekly mood tracker; mini health checks for body mass index, waist measurements, sleeping patterns, alcohol consumption, mental health and fatigue; and four-week plans aimed at improving employee health, by focusing on areas like quitting smoking, losing weight and coping with pressure.

James Walker, head of product and proposition, group protection at Legal & General, said whether an employee is facing health, financial or personal life challenges, having access to extra support from their employer can make a real difference.

“By offering one of the most comprehensive EAP services on the market, we are able to provide employees and their families with quick access to trained experts, who are completely focused on giving them the right treatment and, where possible, helping them get back to work more quickly.” he added.