Legal & General backs PDG Claims Charter

Legal & General has signed up to The Protection Distributors Group’s (PDG) Claims Charter, which aims to ensure claimants are provided with quality support and guidance throughout the protection claims process.

The insurer said its formal support of the Claims Charter reflects its commitment to deliver the highest standards to customers when it comes to making a claim.

This includes ensuring claimants are provided with a dedicated point of contact and are regularly updated on the status of their claim as it progresses.

As set out in the charter, claimants’ queries are responded to within 24 hours and customers are guaranteed to receive a payment for a successful claim within 72 hours, unless there are external factors outside of the insurer’s control.

It also certifies intermediaries to be advised when claims are made, ensuring records can be updated accordingly.

Craig Brown (pictured), director of Legal & General intermediary, said customers want certainty, support and easy access to the information they need.

“That means delivering a claims process which is both straightforward and respectful,” he added.

Alan Knowles, chair of The PDG, said a smooth and efficient claims process is essential for keeping claimants supported at their time of need.

The PDG’s membership consists of Assured Futures, Cavendish Ware, Cura, Direct Life and Pension Services, Drewberry, Essential Insurance, Future Proof, Highclere, LifeSearch, LightBlue, London & Country, Roxburgh, Sesame Bankhall Group and St James Place.