Legacy gifting rises by 53% in a year

The number of gifts being left to charities in wills has increased by 53% in the last 12 months, according to data from legal services provider Co-op.

The most common charities clients are choosing to leave gifts to are cancer charities, animal charities and international charities.

Poverty, homelessness charities and those that help the elderly are some of the fastest-growing beneficiaries.

In the last 12 months, legacy giving to charities supporting poverty and homelessness has increased by 227%. Legacy giving for charities providing help for the elderly has increased by 174%.

James Antoniou, head of wills for Co-op Legal Services, said: ‘’Over the past 12 months, we’ve certainly seen an increased desire for clients to leave charitable gifts of all types in wills and this is often something that the charities heavily rely on.”

Rob Cope, director of Remember A Charity, added that if everyone left just a small amount to good causes, once they’ve taken care of loved ones, it could make an enormous difference for future generations.