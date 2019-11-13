Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Large protection gap between renters and mortgage owners

Analyst suggests insurers work with letting agencies and rental platforms
Emily Perryman 13th November 2019

Take-up of protection products is substantially higher among mortgage owners than renters, research shows.

The analysis by GlobalData reveals 34.9% and 25.5% of mortgage owners take out life insurance and income protection respectively, compared with 17.3% and 4.3% of private renters.

The data and analytics company said the gap is likely due to the lack of awareness of products that can benefit renters. 

Legal & General recently rolled out three new products specifically aimed at protecting renters: include rental income protection, rental life insurance and rental life insurance with critical illness cover.

GlobalData said that while this is beneficial to a growing demographic that is typically more vulnerable than homeowners, more needs to be done to raise awareness about the benefits these products bring.

According to Legal & General, nearly a quarter of UK households will be privately rented by 2023.

Yasha Kuruvilla, associate analyst at GlobalData, said during the mortgage application process most people will meet with a financial adviser or mortgage broker, during which the topic of life insurance or income protection is often discussed.

“However, this conversation is unlikely to be held with renters because the majority do not meet with an adviser or insurance broker prior to entering into a tenancy agreement,” he said. “This leaves this group of people much less protected, despite having similar monthly commitments to mortgagors.” He suggested insurers work with letting agencies and rental platforms such as Zoopla and SpareRoom to highlight these products to renters.

