Insurer yulife joins GRiD

Group life insurer yulife has joined GRiD, the industry body for group risk protection.

yulife focuses on supporting employee engagement by promoting a healthier lifestyle. It provides employees with an app and virtual currency to reward those looking after their health.

Sammy Rubin (pictured), chief executive of yulife, said there is a real enthusiasm among advisers and employers for how group risk can contribute to the wider health and wellbeing of staff.

“Being part of the industry body that represents the industry is core to helping us realise our ambitious plans,” he added. Steve Bridger, chair of GRiD, said: “We all want the same thing in our industry: to grow the market by demonstrating value. Working together, we’re stronger; we learn from each other and create greater awareness. We very much welcome yulife and are looking forward to working together.”