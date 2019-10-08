Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Insurer yulife joins GRiD

Provider rewards employees for looking after their health
Emily Perryman 8th October 2019

Group life insurer yulife has joined GRiD, the industry body for group risk protection.

yulife focuses on supporting employee engagement by promoting a healthier lifestyle. It provides employees with an app and virtual currency to reward those looking after their health.

Sammy Rubin (pictured), chief executive of yulife, said there is a real enthusiasm among advisers and employers for how group risk can contribute to the wider health and wellbeing of staff.

“Being part of the industry body that represents the industry is core to helping us realise our ambitious plans,” he added. Steve Bridger, chair of GRiD, said: “We all want the same thing in our industry: to grow the market by demonstrating value. Working together, we’re stronger; we learn from each other and create greater awareness. We very much welcome yulife and are looking forward to working together.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc