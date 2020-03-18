Network’s advisers can access the friendly society’s IP and over 50s plans

Protection provider Shepherds Friendly has been added to PRIMIS Mortgage Network’s full panel.

The move increases the range of income protection (IP) and over 50s life insurance solutions available to the network’s advisers.

Shepherds Friendly’s IP plan offers reviewable medical exclusions, day one protection, rehabilitation services and interactive underwriting

Its guaranteed acceptance over 50s life insurance provides flexible payment options, a £300 funeral benefit option and free access to the national bereavement service.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at PRIMIS, said IP and over 50s life insurance are becoming increasingly important parts of consumers’ financial planning.

“However, we understand that protection can be a tricky field to navigate for brokers,” she added. “By extending our partnership with Shepherds Friendly, all of our advisers will now be able to benefit from a more varied protection offering and choice of support services, in order to secure the necessary cover for more of their clients.”

Alex Fallowes, head of sales at Shepherds Friendly, said the provider was thrilled to be joining the PRIMIS panel so that more of the network’s advisers can access Shepherds Friendly’s support services and product offering.