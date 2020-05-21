LV=, the protection provider, said that for mental health account for 29% of income protection (IP) claims.

The life office announced the figures during Mental Health Awareness Week. It said it was keen to highlight the support services available for members struggling with mental health issues.

A spokesman for LV= said that the Global Web Index suggests that 54% of UK adults said that their mental health has worsened during the COVID-19 crisis. For almost a third (30%) of people, their biggest concern is their mental health deteriorating during the pandemic.

Some 7% of adults in the UK sought mental health support through telehealth services. But a Mind survey found that one in four said they had trouble contacting a GP or community mental health team as face-to-face appointments stopped in recent weeks.

The LV= spokesman said that during March and April 2020, there was a 16% rise in the number of members under the age of 40 using Remote GP services.

In 2019, 33% of rehab referrals were to request mental health support.

Debbie Kennedy, Protection Director at LV= (pictured), said: “During this time of uncertainty and anxiety that the COVID-19 lockdown has caused, it has never been more important to look after our mental health. As an industry there is still work to do in addressing the obstacles that people feel when openly talking about mental health issues, but LV= is committed to ensure that mental health issues are treated no differently to physical conditions.

“Up to one in four people experience a mental health problem such as anxiety and depression every week, and there is a strong correlation between financial health and mental health.

“We believe that protection should work beyond simply paying out a claim and we are increasing the support for our members from day one. By giving better access to these life-changing services, we can equip those living with mental health pressures with the right tools for recovery.”