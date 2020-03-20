A major comparison site has stopped offering accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) quotes following the decision by some insurers to suspend cover amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Comparethemarket.com said some ASUproviders have stopped offering insurance or are reviewing the basis on which they will offer it, with the potential for coronavirus-related exclusions to be introduced.

Cirencester Friendly recently added a coronavirus exclusion to all new income protection applications requiring an eight week deferred period or less.

Anna McEntee, director of insurance at comparethemarket.com, said the comparison site’s priority is to ensure customers can be confident the product they purchase is going to meet their requirements.

Other life insurance products are not impacted by the suspension.