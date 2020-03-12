Berkeley Alexander, the insurance wholesaler, is expanding its operations and investing in new offices.

Extensive refurbishment is taking place at the organisation’s new office in Lewes in Suffolk, where it is already based, and should be completed by the end of March.

Berkeley Alexander, which is part of one of the UK’s largest insurance intermediaries, The Ardonagh Group, provides access to a range of products including income and mortgage protection

Geoff Hall, chairman of Berkeley Alexander, said: “It’s exciting times for Berkeley Alexander; the investment we’re making in our business is evidence that we’re committed to growing our team which will mean we can continue providing existing and new clients with the best possible outcomes and service, plus it provides confidence we can fulfil our future ambitions.

“We’ve continued to grow year-on-year and now provide services to over 3,500 intermediaries.”