Half of London workers binge drink at least once a month

Almost half (45%) of London’s workforce binge drink at least once a month, according to research from Vitality.

The survey of 26,000 workers for Vitality’s Britain’s Healthiest Workplace reveals 36% of Londoners drink more than the NHS recommended 14 units of alcohol per week (the equivalent of six pints of lager or 10 small glasses of low-strength wine.)

In contrast, in East Anglia and the East Midlands less than a third (30%) of workers said they binge drink at least once a month.

Workers in the Channel Islands or Isle of Man drink the least – only 18% said they consumed more than the NHS recommended 14 units of alcohol per week.

Workers in Scotland were also found to drink far less than their English counterparts. A quarter of Scots (27%) were found to drink more than the NHS’ recommended 14 units per week.

As well as consuming more than the recommended amount of alcohol per week, 16% of workers from Yorkshire and the Humber admitted to smoking and one in ten (10%) said they vaped.

London bucked the nationwide trend with less than 9% of employees in the capital admitting they smoke and only 3% saying they vape.

Dr Dawn Richards, GP for VitalityHealth Insurance, said it is great to see London’s workers are taking the health implications of smoking seriously and quitting smoking, however their attitudes are not the same when it comes to drinking.

“As we head into the celebratory festive period, risks of binge drinking are higher than usual. Whilst you can still have a good time and enjoy a drink or two, it’s important to put your health first and consider the amount of alcohol that you’re consuming,” she warned.