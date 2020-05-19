Legal & General said that more than a quarter (26%) of its UK clients’ employees who were absent from work last year due to long term illness or injury returned to work before their benefit had to kick in.

Even still, the insurer paid a total of £307m in group protection claims in 2019.

Through its GIP policies, Legal & General was able to help 882 employees return to work within their deferred period.

That is an increase of nearly 40% on 2018.

A further 324 employees were able to return to work after payment of benefit had begun with the support of the insurer’s early intervention services.

The statistics also show that almost nine in ten (87%) of employees, whose employer made a claim, were able to return to work within the first year of absence.

Of the claims due to mental ill-health related absence, 83% were able to return to work within the deferred period, while 70% of those with musculoskeletal claims were able to return to work within the deferred period.

Vanessa Sallows, Claims and Governance Director for Legal & General Group Protection, said that an “active, engaged and productive workforce is the lifeblood of any organisation”.

She added: “If an employee is unable to work due to illness or injury, it’s critical to have expert support in place to help them get better and return to work as quickly and sustainably as possible.”.