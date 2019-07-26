Group risk industry given opportunity to shape UK health strategy

2020s will be a decade of proactive and personalised prevention

The group risk industry has been given an opportunity to shape the government’s new healthcare strategy, which focuses on prevention and improving levels of health and activity.

The consultation, Advancing our health: prevention in the 2020s, states that the 2020s will be a decade of proactive, predictive and personalised prevention.

This means targeted support, tailored lifestyle advice, personalised care and greater protection against future threats.

The government said that by using data held by the NHS and generated by smart devices worn by individuals, it will be able to usher in a new wave of intelligent public health where everyone has access to their health information and more health interventions are personalised.

“In the 2020s, people will not be passive recipients of care. They will be co-creators of their own health. The challenge is to equip them with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to help themselves,” it stated.

The government has also announced a smoke-free 2030 ambition and the launch of a mental health prevention package.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for Group Risk Development (GRiD), said it is important that everyone involved in supporting staff – employers, as well as those working in the health and wellbeing industry – has a full understanding of what the government is proposing.

“This is an opportunity to respond to the consultation paper and shape recommendations,” she added.

Responses to the consultation paper need to be submitted by 14 October 2019.