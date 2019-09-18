Four in 10 working parents don’t see their children until after 7pm

Four in 10 (38%) working parents do not get home to see their children until 7pm or later every day, research shows.

Another one in 10 leave the house before their children wake up, while a fifth cannot remember the last time the family sat down for breakfast together.

The survey also shows that one in 10 British dads never make it home in time to eat dinner with their kids, while 7% of all working parents frequently miss their child’s bedtime because of their job.

The nationwide study of 2,000 parents and their children found 23% of mums and dads feel under constant time pressure as a family.

The study from nutella found that long working hours (34%) are the main reason parents struggle to spend quality time with their children, with 11% admitting busy schedules mean they miss out on family time.

According to family psychologist Linda Blair, even a 15-minute breakfast would increase family happiness levels drastically. “What we do in our first hour after waking sets our mood for the rest of the day. For time-poor parents, even just 15 minutes sharing a meal with children is enough to increase happiness and family bonding,” she said.