Four in 10 Brits ‘confident’ arranging life insurance without advice

Four in 10 UK consumers would be confident arranging life insurance without financial advice, a poll shows.

This compares with half who said they would be confident choosing a savings account (50%), car insurance policy (53%) or home insurance policy (53%) without advice, according to the survey of 2,000 people from Aegon.

Just 13% said they would be confident planning ahead for social care funding without financial advice.

Aegon warned that avoiding professional advice through an over-confidence in their own financial planning abilities means many people could miss out on the tangible and intangible benefits that advice delivers.

For example, people who don’t seek advice may be overlooking fundamental elements of financial planning and budgeting, it said.

The survey found 80% of people don’t have clear financial goals or know what they are saving for as a result of not seeking advice.

Three quarters of people with an adviser said they have a good or very good relationship with money, but this fell to 58% of people who have never received financial advice.

Despite saying they were able to manage their finances themselves, nearly a third (29%) thought that financial advisers were best placed to provide advice on how to achieve financial life goals.

Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon, warned that financial decisions can have lasting implications for the rest of your life.

“There’s a real danger that poor decisions can mean plans unravel, putting people’s financial futures in jeopardy,” he added. “Having a professional by your side helps make sense of your options, many of which you might not know you even have.”