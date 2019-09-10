Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Four in 10 ‘uncomfortable’ talking about financial impact of illness

Millennials find the subject particularly difficult to broach
Emily Perryman 10th September 2019

More than four in 10 (43%) UK adults do not feel comfortable speaking with their family and loved ones about what could happen financially should someone pass away or become critically ill, a poll shows.

This increases to more than half (54%) of millennials, but falls to one in three (34%) baby boomers, according to the research from Sainsbury’s Bank Life Insurance.

Karen Hogg, head of insurance at Sainsbury’s Bank, suggested that a simple chat about financial matters can help to reassure people, while getting a financial plan in place can also help.

The survey also found that only one in three UK adults (34%) has life insurance or critical illness cover.

“Life insurance provides people with a financial safety net for family or loved ones and being financially protected can also help to alleviate financial concerns,” Hogg added.

Almost one in five (18%) people believe they don’t have enough equity or money to need life insurance.

