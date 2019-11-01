England and Wales among worst nations for life expectancy gains

Risk of death in working age people is up to 40% higher than the average

The pace of improvement of life expectancy in England and Wales has fallen since 2011 and is among the lowest in a group of other high-income countries, research shows.

The study, by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Germany, compared life expectancy and mortality rates in England and Wales from 1970 to 2016 with that of 22 other high-income countries.

In 2011, life expectancy at birth among men in England and Wales was 79.0 years and for women it was 82.9 years. By 2016, it increased by just 0.4 years for men and 0.1 years for women.

Only Iceland and the US had a smaller improvement for men and only Iceland had a smaller improvement for women. The median level for the 22 countries increased by 1.0 year for males and 0.7 for females.

The researchers said the recent slowdown is the most substantial seen over the past 45 years.

A slowdown in the rate of increase of life expectancy since 2011 was observed in many of the comparator countries, but the trends in England and Wales between 2011 and 2016 were among the worst. This was a result of a slowing in the decline in mortality rates at every adult age.

The study found mortality rates among men and women between the ages of 25 and 50 years in England and Wales are now 20% to 40% higher than the average (median) for the 22 other countries studied. This increasing divergence started in the early 2000s and has gradually gathered pace over the years to 2016.

Lead author Professor David Leon, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said the trends represent a real reversal of the situation in England and Wales in the 1970s and 1980s, when this working age group had lower mortality than seen elsewhere.

“Further work is urgently required to understand what the reasons are for this reversal since 2000, and how far it may be due to adverse trends in injuries, violence and alcohol or drug-related deaths,” he added.

From the early 1970s up until 2010, male life expectancy in England and Wales had followed the average (median) level seen for the group of 22 other countries, rising from 68.9 years in 1970 to 79.4 years in 2016.

However, women in England and Wales over this period lagged behind most of the other high-income countries, falling to 18th position by the mid-1980s and to 20th position by 2016, with only Denmark, Scotland and the US having lower life expectancy. In 1970, female life expectancy in England and Wales was 75.2 years, rising to 83.0 years in 2016.

The researchers were not able to investigate the precise reasons behind these trends. However, the poor position of females in England and Wales was due in part to women taking up smoking earlier and more intensively than women in most other countries.

Author Vladimir Shkolnikov, from the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Rostock, Germany, noted that life expectancy trends in 2011-16 have not slowed down in Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland despite those countries having higher life expectancies in 2011 than England and Wales.

“It is also striking that life expectancy continues to rise in highly educated groups in many countries around the world, and these groups have higher life expectancies than any national population. Thus, regardless of what the upper biological limit to longevity might be, people in the UK have a long way to go before they approach any absolute limit,” he stated.