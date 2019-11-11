Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Employers ‘don’t communicate benefits often enough’

A fifth issue communications just once a year
Emily Perryman 11th November 2019

Just a quarter (25%) of employers make a point of issuing regular communication on their benefits package, according to research from GRiD.

The poll by the group risk industry body found 22% of employers issue communications once a year.

Others use specific events as a prompt – for instance, 36% will communicate benefits when there is a change in the terms and conditions and 29% will do so at performance reviews.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, warned that what an employer sees as a key event may not coincide with what an employee sees as a key event.

She pointed out that illness, disability, injury, death and bereavement are all largely unpredictable in nature so can affect an employee at any time.

In addition, some benefits are more relevant to people depending on their life stage.

“Few employee benefits can be utilised every day, even if a claim is never made, at no extra cost to the employer or employee. To capture employees’ attention at a time when they can make use of them, it’s important that they’re communicated regularly. Once a few employees get value they soon start telling colleagues, engagement then snowballs, as does the value,” said Moxham.

