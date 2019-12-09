Eight in 10 employees worried about rising cost of living

Paying off debt is the main short-term financial goal for employees

Eight in 10 UK employees are concerned about rising living costs, a survey reveals.

The research from Thomsons Online Benefits found 26% are concerned about rising energy bills, 19% are worried about rising food costs, and 21% are worried about rent or mortgages, climbing to 28% among 18 to 34 year-olds.

The findings come at a time when many UK employees are grappling with debt. The TUC estimates that unsecured debt per household rose to £15,880 in the first quarter of 2019.

The survey of 2,000 workers found eliminating this debt is now the number one short-term financial goal for employees, cited by 23% of respondents. Despite this, 71% of those who are seeking to pay off debt are continuing to try and save every month.

Jack Curzon, consulting director at Thomsons Online Benefits, warned that accruing debt while simultaneously putting aside savings is a false economy that people need to avoid.

“Employers – and their people – really need to view achieving financial wellness as a three-step ladder, where they move from clearing debt, to short-term saving, to long-term financial stability and investments,” he added. “To effectively support this, employers need to offer a suite of solutions that help people at every stage.”

According to the poll, employees are saving significantly less than the recommended 20% of their monthly salary needed to protect against current and future expenses. On average, UK employees save just 12% of their wages, with one in five saving 5% or less each month

A further 13% admitted to saving nothing at all, rising to 18% among women compared to just 9% of men.

Curzon said there are numerous savings solutions on the market that employees could access via a workplace portal. “HR professionals need to introduce support from a strategic level that empowers people to make good financial decisions and helps them to change their spending habits for good,” he added.