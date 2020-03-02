Dragon Network adopts iPipeline’s protection sourcing solution

Network is moving from a non-advised to an advised model

Dragon Network, a mortgage and insurance network, has adopted iPipeline’s protection sourcing solution, SolutionBuilder.

The network aims to use SolutionBuilder to improve the conversion rate of its 2,000 monthly protection applications from quote to sale, as well as build and maintain a compliant advice journey as it moves from a non-advised to an advised model.

SolutionBuilder is a protection research, quote and apply tool that allows advisers to compare protection needs within a simplified and responsive user interface.

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said the tool lets advisers save time when sourcing protection and more effectively identify a full package of protection products that suits their clients’ needs and budget.

Simon Smith, managing director at Dragon Network, added: “By adopting SolutionBuilder, with its extensive panel of insurers and seamless CRM integration, we are able to further enhance our advised proposition to mortgage and insurance brokers.”