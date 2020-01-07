Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

Cost of a funeral rises by 23% in five years

Less than four in 10 put aside sufficient funds to cover their funeral
Emily Perryman 7th January 2020

The average basic funeral now costs £4,417 – a rise of 23% over the past five years and up 3.4% on last year, research shows.

SunLife’s latest Cost of Dying report reveals 70% of people think funeral costs are the responsibility of the deceased, however just 37% of people put aside sufficient funds to cover their funeral while 36% left nothing.

For 12% of people, paying for a loved one’s funeral causes notable financial concerns: 22% were forced to borrow money from friends and family, 10% had to take out a loan, 25% put it on a credit card and 15% had to sell belongings to cover the cost.

The research also found less than half (42%) of those organising a funeral knew the deceased’s preference for a burial or cremation and just 38% knew if they wanted a religious or non-religious service.

Ian Atkinson, marketing director at SunLife, said: “We need to break the taboo surrounding death and start talking about it. By telling our loved ones what type of funeral we want, we can make sure no one spends more than they need to, and everyone gets the perfect send-off.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc