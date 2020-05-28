Specialist IP provider believes new system could streamline claims and offer additional services to members

Cirencester Friendly, the specialist income protection (IP) provider is piloting a tele-triage service with HCB Group.

The service, which sits in-between notification and the traditional claim assessment process, involves clinical case managers making a telephone call to claimants to identify cases that arise as a direct consequence of self-isolation or other COVID-19 related matters.

A spokesman for Cirencester Friendly said that the pilot should accelerate the provider’s claims process still further, as well as offering additional support to claimants.

Jim Harris, Managing Director at HCB Group, said that HCB has been providing support, care and compassion to customers of IP insurers “for decades” and “we look forward to helping streamline the claims process for Cirencester members.”