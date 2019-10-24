Cirencester Friendly launches children’s critical illness support

Income protection provider Cirencester Friendly has added children’s critical illness support to its rewards package for members.

The benefit is free of charge for all members who hold an active income protection policy with the society.

Cirencester Friendly said that when children become critically ill, the cost of care often puts pressure on finances, with added expenditure including attending medical appointments and potentially purchasing medical equipment. This could mean having to take a career break or make lifestyle changes.

The benefit provides a one-off monetary lump sum of £2,500 to help ease financial pressures.

David Macgregor, commercial director at Cirencester Friendly, said the society has simplified the claims process to be sympathetic to the sensitive circumstances.