Charity urges Brits to talk about and plan for death

Church Graveyard

Brits are being encouraged to talk about and plan for the end of life, after a survey revealed more than 50 different euphemisms for death and dying.

The survey of nearly 8,000 people, commissioned by terminal illness charity Marie Curie, unearthed phrases such as “wearing a wooden onesie”, “coco-pop it” and “turned turtle”.

The charity warned that people’s reluctance to think or talk about dying and death means many feel deeply unprepared and distressed when facing the end of life, either for ourselves or our loved ones.

Other phrases uncovered by the survey included “vacated their earthly meat prison”, “walked over the rainbow bridge” and “ate the pomegranate”.

“Passed away” was the most popular term used (49%) followed by “kick the bucket” (24%).

Matthew Reed, chief executive of Marie Curie, said it doesn’t matter what people call death, as long as they talk about it.

“The results show the nation has at least 50 completely different ways of talking about death which suggests society still has some way to go to feel comfortable about talking about dying, death and bereavement,” he added.

Reed said people need to plan more for the end of life while there is still time to do so.