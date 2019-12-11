Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Cancer risk tops list of incentives for healthier lifestyles

Two in three mouth cancers are caused by smoking
Emily Perryman 11th December 2019

Smokers and heavy drinkers are more willing to give up their unhealthy habits if they are aware of the links to mouth cancer, a poll suggests.

The survey by the Oral Health Foundation and Denplan, part of Simplyhealth, reveals half of smokers would quit cigarettes if they knew it increased their risk of mouth cancer while four in 10 heavy drinkers would be willing to reduce their alcohol consumption.

However, awareness of mouth cancer among these groups of people is low.

Just over a third (38%) of smokers do not know that tobacco causes mouth cancer while half of all heavy drinkers are unaware that excessive alcohol use is linked with the disease.

In the UK, 8,337 people were diagnosed with mouth cancer last year. The number of cases has doubled within the last generation. 

Smoking and alcohol are the two biggest risk factors linked to the disease, and together they treble a person’s risk of mouth cancer.

Around two in three mouth cancers are caused by smoking and around one in three have a connection to alcohol.

Dr Catherine Rutland, head dental officer at Simplyhealth, is encouraging people to make positive changes to their lifestyle and to seek professional advice on how to do this if in doubt.

“By doing this, you give yourself the best possible chance of preventing mouth cancer or spotting it at the earliest stage,” she said.

