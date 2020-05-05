Teladoc Health services available to all new and existing customers on CLASS

Canada Life has brought forward the planned launch of a new range of virtual support services for its group protection customers in an effort to help them in the current pandemic.

Provided by Teladoc Health, the services – under the name “WeCare” – cover health, mental health and wellbeing support, and include virtual GP consultations, second medical opinion services, smoking cessation support, mental health support, life event counselling, burnout prevention, diet support and get fit programmes.

WeCare services are available to all new and existing customers on CLASS, Canada Life’s online group insurance platform. They can be used by both employees and their family members, whether they are insured under a policy or not.

The additional support is being provided to SMEs at no extra cost to either the employer or their employees.

Available until the end of 2020, the services can be accessed remotely and have been developed to provide support and guidance through the Covid-19 crisis.

Tim Stoves, managing director, protection, Canada Life, said: “We don’t know how long people will be isolating in their homes or restricted in their movements and we think this service can really help people right now, especially during the current lockdown.

“We had to adapt and change our plans to make this service available to so many customers. We initially planned a phased rollout to a limited number of employers. After witnessing recent events, we felt it was only right to offer this service to all our CLASS customers, at a time when it can make a real difference.

“We don’t yet know how coronavirus will affect life in the future, but I know that WeCare can help people right now, not only during lockdown, but also in the longer-term as we adjust back to life after the pandemic.”