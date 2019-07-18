Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Canada Life extends discounts for protection customers

App offers savings of up to £1,928 per year
Emily Perryman 18th July 2019

Canada Life Individual Protection is offering customers an increased range of exclusive discounts through its upgraded app.

The app, which is free for all life insurance and life plus critical illness customers, provides savings of up to £1,928 per year with discounts on everyday purchases.

It offers up to 25% off cinema tickets, gym discounts at over 3,000 UK locations, access to a counselling service, and a wellbeing hub with podcasts and articles to help customers reach their health goals. 

Advisers can get a free trial of the app when they sign up for extranet login details with Canada Life.

Natalie Summerson, head of sales at Canada Life Individual Protection, said by offering great rewards and personalised wellbeing content, the insurer’s aim is to make protection more of an investment than a cost for customers.

