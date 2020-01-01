Bupa’s David Hynam first to back business diversity pledge

David Hynam, chief executive for Bupa Global & UK, has become the first business leader to publicly support a government-backed pledge designed to improve diversity within UK businesses.

Launched earlier this year, the Leaders As Change Agents (LACA) initiative aims to ensure that leaders actively drive equality within their organisations.

It asks business leaders to pledge their commitment to taking personal responsibility for promoting diversity within their organisation, while working towards the recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander and Parker reviews – which focus on promoting gender balance and equality for ethnic minority workers.

The initiative also requires signatories to personally sponsor colleagues from underrepresented groups within their organisations, with a focus on those with the potential to secure executive roles.

Hynam is a global diversity sponsor for Bupa, promoting inclusion across the company’s international workforce of 80,000 people.

Emer Timmons, co-chair of the LACA board, said a diverse workforce is not only important for a business’ colleagues and customers, but it can also help drive the bottom line.

“All the same, the fact remains that the majority of UK CEOs are white men. That’s why we’ve launched this pledge to ensure that leaders are taking diversity and inclusion seriously when considering succession planning, so that we see better representation in future,” added Timmons.

Hynam said: “Representation in business is so important – not only does it allow us to attract a wider pool of talent, more importantly it helps us better understand and serve our diverse mix of customers.”

Hynam is one of only three people who currently feature in the OUTstanding, HERoes and EMpower lists from INvolve – which recognise leaders championing LGBT+, female and ethnic minority talent within business.