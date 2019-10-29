Broker advice platform Anorak named a top global 100 InsurTech

Anorak Technologies, an automated protection advice platform for brokers, has been named as one of the top 100 InsurTech companies globally.

The latest analysis was conducted by FinTech Global, an international intelligence and analytics provider, which described Anorak as “the new standard for life insurance sales”.

Anorak has created the world’s first automated life insurance advice platform based on proprietary technology.

FinTech Global said Anorak’s software platform enables any financial services company to offer personalised life insurance advice and product recommendations to their customers.

David Vanek (pictured), chief executive of Anorak Technologies, said the award recognises the platform’s potential to transform the way UK brokers sell protection insurance and how it could be integrated with other providers of financial services globally.

“For brokers the automated advice process runs in parallel with the fact find, meaning the recommended mortgage and protection product are available simultaneously for the client to consider. The technology means that every client can now receive FCA compliant protection advice in minutes,” he stated.