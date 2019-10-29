Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Broker advice platform Anorak named a top global 100 InsurTech

Anorak is the world’s first automated life insurance advice platform
Emily Perryman 29th October 2019

Anorak Technologies, an automated protection advice platform for brokers, has been named as one of the top 100 InsurTech companies globally.

The latest analysis was conducted by FinTech Global, an international intelligence and analytics provider, which described Anorak as “the new standard for life insurance sales”.

Anorak has created the world’s first automated life insurance advice platform based on proprietary technology.

FinTech Global said Anorak’s software platform enables any financial services company to offer personalised life insurance advice and product recommendations to their customers.

David Vanek (pictured), chief executive of Anorak Technologies, said the award recognises the platform’s potential to transform the way UK brokers sell protection insurance and how it could be integrated with other providers of financial services globally.

“For brokers the automated advice process runs in parallel with the fact find, meaning the recommended mortgage and protection product are available simultaneously for the client to consider. The technology means that every client can now receive FCA compliant protection advice in minutes,” he stated.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc