Brits ‘ignoring symptoms of cardiovascular disease’

A fifth don’t know what increases the risk of developing the disease

Adults in the UK are ignoring the signs and symptoms of cardiovascular disease, research has warned.

Around 1.7 million UK adults have left potential symptoms of cardiovascular disease unchecked, despite it being the UK’s number one cause of death and the most common cause of heart attacks.

The study of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Bluecrest Health Screening, found only a quarter of UK adults make conscious decisions about their health and lifestyle to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Just 13% said they knew all the signs and symptoms of cardiovascular disease to look out for and 20% said they were unaware of what can increase an individual’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Increasing risk factors include lack of exercise, unhealthy eating, smoking, age and family history.

The poll also found 90% of respondents said they have never been tested for signs of cardiovascular disease, with 76% of those aged 65 and over not being tested.

A further 94% said they have never been screened to assess their level of risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Peter Blencowe, managing director at Bluecrest Health Screening, said people need to better educate themselves about the risks of developing such serious diseases.

“By educating ourselves, proactively managing our health and understanding what can increase our risk of developing cardiovascular disease, we can hopefully work towards reducing the number of people potentially living with heart and circulatory problems,” he added.